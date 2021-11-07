TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.62. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.91.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

