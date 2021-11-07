TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Trading Down 8.5%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) traded down 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $34.88. 5,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 235,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a PE ratio of 58.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $1,565,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $8,394,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $4,477,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $10,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.