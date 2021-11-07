Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE TPX opened at $45.08 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

