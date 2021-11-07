Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.110-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.11-2.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.13.

NYSE TDC traded down $8.05 on Friday, reaching $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,161,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,240. Teradata has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

