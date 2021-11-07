Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Terex stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Terex stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Terex worth $25,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

