TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives $14.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.96.

TRSSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TerrAscend from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on TerrAscend from $8.65 to $6.70 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.