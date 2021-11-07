Terry L. Riesterer Sells 1,900 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.10 and its 200 day moving average is $295.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.74 and a 1 year high of $345.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 45.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

