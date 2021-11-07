Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.99 EPS

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,367.57 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $497.57 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,258.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,428.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

