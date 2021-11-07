TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $2,219,659.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,578.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $225,872.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,440 shares of company stock worth $2,534,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,191,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 113,476 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,383,000 after buying an additional 97,784 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFS Financial (TFSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.