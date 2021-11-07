Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Trading Up 0.3%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.30 and last traded at $97.30. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thales stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) by 858.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,593 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thales were worth $24,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

