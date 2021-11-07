The AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The AES (NYSE:AES) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.10.

NYSE AES traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $24.99. 6,858,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The AES has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

