The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $148.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.67.

ALL opened at $117.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.94. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $90.42 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after buying an additional 429,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after buying an additional 96,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

