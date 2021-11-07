The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Thomas S. Robertson Sells 30,000 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CG opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $60.19.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.