The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Thomas S. Robertson Sells 30,000 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CG opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $60.19.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
