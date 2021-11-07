The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Joint had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Joint updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

JYNT stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $96.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,462. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.69. The Joint has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Get The Joint alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Joint stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,076 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of The Joint worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.