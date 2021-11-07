The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 538,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 5,083,104 shares.The stock last traded at $37.14 and had previously closed at $38.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

