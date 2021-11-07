The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.54 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will report sales of $149.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.98 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $150.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $582.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.90 million to $586.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $587.90 million, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $598.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million.

RMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 402,102 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 243.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 226,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,399 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.64. 139,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,751. The RMR Group has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $47.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.