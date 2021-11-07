The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Holdings Trimmed by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in The RMR Group by 102,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The RMR Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.70. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

