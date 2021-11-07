The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $40.98, but opened at $47.00. The Shyft Group shares last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after buying an additional 1,164,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after buying an additional 50,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 37.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

