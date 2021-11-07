The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

The TJX Companies has decreased its dividend payment by 61.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The TJX Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect The TJX Companies to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The TJX Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of The TJX Companies worth $591,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.