The Trade Desk (TTD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. The Trade Desk has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Trade Desk to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTD opened at $68.55 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 128.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.40.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Trade Desk stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,101.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.36% of The Trade Desk worth $1,614,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

