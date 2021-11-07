The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 131.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,663 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 44,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 506,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $93,853,000 after purchasing an additional 272,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $175.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.12. The company has a market cap of $319.14 billion, a PE ratio of 287.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $124.61 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

