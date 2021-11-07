The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $18.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.73.

Shares of WU opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a return on equity of 357.55% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

