THG (LON:THG) Price Target Cut to GBX 750 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

THG (LON:THG) had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on THG from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on THG from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 624 ($8.15) target price on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

THG stock opened at GBX 203.80 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 511.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 576.58. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -4.12.

In other THG news, insider Damian Sanders bought 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £49,792.82 ($65,054.64). Also, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne purchased 32,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £64,582 ($84,376.80). Insiders have acquired a total of 79,217 shares of company stock valued at $24,934,002 in the last quarter.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

