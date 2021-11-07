Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.80.

TRI opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.49. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $78.04 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

