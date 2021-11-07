THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $14.04 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and $79.71 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $14.04 or 0.00022271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00082945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00082645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,603.53 or 0.07304846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,878.91 or 0.99775718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00021974 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.