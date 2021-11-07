Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Shares Gap Up to $8.75

Shares of Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $9.50. Thorne Healthtech shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THRN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRN. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,963,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,822,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

