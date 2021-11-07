Tokes Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 7th. Over the last week, Tokes has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $119.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tokes

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

