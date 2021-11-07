Topaz Energy’s (TPZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a current ratio of 32.52. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.30.

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

