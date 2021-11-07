Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topdanmark A/S presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Topdanmark A/S has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

