Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.60 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.26 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.45. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $220.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

