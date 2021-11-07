Tranchess (CHESS) Price Tops $2.85 on Exchanges

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $2.85 or 0.00004369 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $118.32 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,350.57 or 1.00072508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00040942 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.34 or 0.00692677 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000152 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,464,884 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

