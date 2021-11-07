Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.85 Per Share

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.29.

NYSE:TT opened at $184.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $137.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,241,000 after acquiring an additional 190,977 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 55.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

