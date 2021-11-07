Transglobe Energy’s (TGA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 520 ($6.79).
Shares of Transglobe Energy stock opened at GBX 317.90 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 356.53. Transglobe Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 498.19 ($6.51).
About Transglobe Energy
