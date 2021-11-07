Transglobe Energy’s (TGA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 520 ($6.79).

Shares of Transglobe Energy stock opened at GBX 317.90 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 356.53. Transglobe Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 498.19 ($6.51).

About Transglobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

