TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) PT Raised to $62.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TA. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TravelCenters of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $883.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $60.84.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TA. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

