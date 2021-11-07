Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given New $32.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Treace Medical Concepts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of TMCI opened at $23.84 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a current ratio of 14.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $281,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,204,765.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,087 shares of company stock worth $2,254,877.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,823,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

