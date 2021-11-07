Treat DAO (TREAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00084851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00083355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00100080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.19 or 0.07343878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,215.82 or 1.00172484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00022221 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.