Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) vs. FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Critical Contrast

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for FactSet Research Systems and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 3 5 2 0 1.90 Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 5 0 3.00

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus price target of $375.33, indicating a potential downside of 16.01%. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a consensus price target of $29.40, indicating a potential upside of 64.80%. Given Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.59 billion 10.57 $399.59 million $10.37 43.10 Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares $211.92 million 6.45 $2.14 million N/A N/A

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 25.11% 43.41% 19.85% Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process. FactSet’s goal is to provide a seamless user experience spanning idea generation, research, portfolio construction, trade execution, performance measurement, risk management, reporting, and portfolio analysis, in which the Company serves the front, middle, and back offices to drive productivity and improved performance. FactSet’s flexible, open data and technology solutions can be implemented both across the investment portfolio lifecycle or as standalone components serving different workflows in the organization. FactSet is focused on growing the business throughout each of its three segments, the Americas, EMEA (formerly known as Europe), and Asia Pacific. The Company primarily delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of Research, Analytics and Trading, Content and Technology Solutions (“”CTS””) and Wealt

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

