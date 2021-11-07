Trias Market Cap Reaches $608,556.11 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00259206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00101402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

