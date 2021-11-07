Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives $17.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCNGF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of TCNGF stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

