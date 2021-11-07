Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Shares Down 2.1%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.38 and last traded at C$2.38. 10,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 29,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$343.79 million and a PE ratio of -14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.80.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total value of C$343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,476,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,054,905.25.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

