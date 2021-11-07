TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.63

Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,656,000 after buying an additional 242,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in TriMas by 8.8% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the third quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

