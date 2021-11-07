trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) traded up 10.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.77. 30,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,233,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.74.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that trivago will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in trivago by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 960.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,123 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 38,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 93,011 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

