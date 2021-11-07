TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $29.12. Approximately 4,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.