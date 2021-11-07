Truist Securiti Comments on The Western Union Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Western Union in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 357.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

NYSE WU opened at $18.11 on Friday. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in The Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

