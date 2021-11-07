Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 389.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

