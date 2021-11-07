Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 10,055 Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,472,000 after buying an additional 151,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avient by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,619,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,468,000 after buying an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Avient by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,777,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,649,000 after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $57.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Avient Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $58.78.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 28.52%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

