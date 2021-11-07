Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 4,739 Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR opened at $126.54 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $132.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average is $116.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

