Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in CEVA by 528.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 223,043 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,725,000. Amundi bought a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CEVA by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 61,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,092,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $48.29 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

