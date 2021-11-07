Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 9,006 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CWT opened at $63.86 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.