Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 3,791 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:Y opened at $673.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $648.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $672.20. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $563.47 and a 1-year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

